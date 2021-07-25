-$0.29 EPS Expected for Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Talend.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million.

Shares of TLND stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.32. Talend has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $237,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $16,889,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talend (TLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.