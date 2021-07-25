-$0.30 EPS Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 268,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $5,455,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITMR opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $308.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

