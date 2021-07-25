-$0.53 EPS Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million.

NOVN has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NOVN stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Novan has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Novan during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Novan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

