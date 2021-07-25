$0.57 EPS Expected for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. TriMas reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,371. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at $169,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

