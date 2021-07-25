$0.59 EPS Expected for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 45,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.76. Investar has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Investar by 30.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.