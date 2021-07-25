0Chain Price Up 2% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $128,388.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00092139 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.