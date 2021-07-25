$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $961.94 million to $1.06 billion. EQT reported sales of $816.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 52.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 137.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after buying an additional 3,093,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,781,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $403,948,000 after buying an additional 2,128,098 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 7,372.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,856,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

