$1.63 EPS Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $212.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

