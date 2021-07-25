$102.97 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post sales of $102.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.23 million. Nevro reported sales of $56.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $443.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.88 million to $448.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $519.13 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $527.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

NVRO opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. Nevro has a 12 month low of $126.96 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.66. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.