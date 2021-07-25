1,035,728 Shares in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Acquired by BlueDrive Global Investors LLP

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,035,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,945,000. Herbalife Nutrition comprises approximately 7.4% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owned 0.88% of Herbalife Nutrition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,314 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 571,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $51.85. 352,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,381. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.01 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

