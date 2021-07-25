109,434 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Callon Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

