1,095,700 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,095,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,951,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 397.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.97 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89.

