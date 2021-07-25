10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,104 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of 10x Genomics worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $2,761,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,035,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,069 shares of company stock worth $32,205,132 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXG opened at $183.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.54 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.