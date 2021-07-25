1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.12 ($33.08).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DRI stock opened at €25.06 ($29.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.88. 1&1 Drillisch has a 1-year low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a 1-year high of €27.12 ($31.91).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

