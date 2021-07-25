110,000 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $39,880,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $17,448,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $15,966,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $14,969,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth $14,969,000.

GTPBU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

