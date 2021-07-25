11,140 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $184.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

