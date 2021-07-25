1,150,000 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.60% of Butterfly Network as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.48. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

