118,800 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Ouster at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $9.41 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OUST shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

