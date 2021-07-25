118,980 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for 0.9% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPLT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,775,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,953,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Shares of PPLT traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $99.24. 149,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,887. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.84 and a 12 month high of $122.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.57.

