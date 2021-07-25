126,900 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Bought by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 126,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Under Armour comprises 2.7% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 369.5% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 417.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Under Armour by 2,770.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $30,477,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,116. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.20. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

