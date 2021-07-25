131,500 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,875,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALHC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

