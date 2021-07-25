135,700 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 135,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.53. 25,539,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,873,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.97. The company has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.90.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

