135,700 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 135,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,767,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.53. 25,539,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,873,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.97. The company has a market capitalization of $558.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.90.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
