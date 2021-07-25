14,885 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Thor Industries stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

