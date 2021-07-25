15,519 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $414.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $276.39 and a twelve month high of $415.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

