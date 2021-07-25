$159.62 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $159.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $159.23 million. StarTek reported sales of $142.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $671.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StarTek has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

