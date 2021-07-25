1,619,104 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Purchased by Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.

Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,619,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,274,000. Asana makes up 3.6% of Anglepoint Asset Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. owned approximately 0.99% of Asana as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC increased its position in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.86. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and have sold 111,672 shares worth $5,492,679. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

