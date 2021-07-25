16,733 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after buying an additional 300,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.