$169.73 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $169.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $177.20 million. Nautilus posted sales of $114.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $623.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.40 million to $625.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $623.35 million, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $724.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. Nautilus’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NLS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLS opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $472.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

