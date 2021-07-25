1,700,000 Shares in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,966,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 4.72% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $39,645,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $25,290,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $18,215,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $16,533,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $14,471,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSPE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

