17,046 Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Keros Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $983,867.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,822 over the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $37.75 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $879.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

