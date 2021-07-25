$173.70 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report $173.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.20 million and the highest is $184.20 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $118.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $681.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Myers Industries’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 196.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Myers Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

MYE stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.