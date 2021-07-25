18,891 Shares in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE QTS opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.28. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.