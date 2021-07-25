18,968 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $299.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

