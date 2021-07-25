$190.17 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post sales of $190.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.51 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Chegg reported sales of $153.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $797.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $788.00 million to $811.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $969.43 million, with estimates ranging from $943.06 million to $993.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -169.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

