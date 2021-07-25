1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Up 2.3% This Week

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $138,560.53 and $499.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00003392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00121911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00139571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,111.24 or 1.00198071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00875893 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars.

