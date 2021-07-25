1World (1WO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,223.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, 1World has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.40 million and $7,223.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1World

1World is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

