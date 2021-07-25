$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Olin reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.26%.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $1,133,076.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.