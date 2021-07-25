-$2.13 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post earnings per share of ($2.13) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.92). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($8.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.10) to ($4.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. increased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $226,875.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $129.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.52. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

