2,009,700 Shares in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,009,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,796,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,775,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000.

RXRAU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

