200,997 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.28% of Focus Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,362.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 1,995.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Shares of FOCS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.11. 191,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 385.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

