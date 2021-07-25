202,720 Shares in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Acquired by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Nuvve as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nuvve in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 1st quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvve during the 1st quarter valued at $2,560,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuvve alerts:

NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 103,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Nuvve in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.