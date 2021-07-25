$22.31 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post $22.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.58 million and the highest is $23.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $68.49 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $86.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

NGM stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

