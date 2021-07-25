232,026 Shares in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Talis Biomedical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

