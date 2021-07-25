2,375,000 Shares in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) Bought by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,208,000. Tuya accounts for 0.5% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.42% of Tuya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tuya in the 1st quarter worth $89,683,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $86,731,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $69,586,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $60,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth about $59,627,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUYA stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38. Tuya Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

