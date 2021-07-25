$245.30 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report $245.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the lowest is $218.51 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $980.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The business had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEN opened at $63.33 on Friday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.