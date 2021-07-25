$245.30 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report $245.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the lowest is $218.51 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $980.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. The business had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DEN opened at $63.33 on Friday. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.82.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
