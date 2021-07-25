247,346 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 247,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,342,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,409. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

