25,000 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by KCL Capital L.P.

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000. Snowflake makes up 0.5% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.92. 2,634,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,509. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.12.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,584.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 790,249 shares of company stock valued at $193,389,203 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

