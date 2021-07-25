$251.40 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post sales of $251.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.70 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $218.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,471,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after purchasing an additional 228,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

MMSI opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.11. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 917.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

