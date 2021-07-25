$253.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will report $253.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.94 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $246.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 117,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.