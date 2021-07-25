256,600 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 256,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,324,000. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 2.1% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.24% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,975,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2,919.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 214,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 207,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.20. The stock had a trading volume of 782,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.87.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

